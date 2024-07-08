Russia launches another missile strike on Kyiv, four killed

In the Dniprovskyy district of Kyiv, four people were killed during a repeated Russian attack on July 8.
- A repeated Russian missile attack took place in the Dniprovskyy district of Kyiv, resulting in the death of four people and the wounding of three others.
- Massive combined attacks by Russian forces on Ukraine on July 8 include the launch of cruise missiles from various types of weapons, including Dagger and Kalibr missiles.
- The occupiers used ballistics and engaged Tu-95 bombers in attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.
- Russian troops also use a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and threaten to launch Kh-22 missiles, which pose a serious threat to the civilian population.
- Follow the latest news regarding the situation with the missile attack on Ukraine and take the necessary measures for protection and security.
Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv
Rescuers are working on the spot.
Russia launched massive missile attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih
Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.
On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.
According to the monitoring public and the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.
It is reported that cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers were launched, ballistics were involved, and Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles were launched. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.
Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. They warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.
