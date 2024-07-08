Russia launches another missile strike on Kyiv, four killed

In the Dniprovskyy district of Kyiv, four people were killed during a repeated Russian attack on July 8.

Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv

Repeated shelling of the capital. Previously, falling debris was recorded in the Dnipro district. Partial destruction of the medical center building. It is known about 4 killed and 3 injured. The information is being clarified, says the message of the State Emergency Service. Share

Rescuers are working on the spot.

Russia launched massive missile attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.

On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.

According to the monitoring public and the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.

It is reported that cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers were launched, ballistics were involved, and Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles were launched. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.

Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. They warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.