Russian today's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 11 killed, 42 injured

11 people died and 42 were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, tomorrow the city has declared a day of mourning.

The enemy massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops, 11 people were killed and 42 people were injured, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and the Prosecutor General's Office.

In Kryvyi Rih there is destruction at the enterprise. A fire broke out, which was already extinguished by rescuers. Previously, unfortunately, 11 people were killed in the region, and more than 40 others were injured of various degrees of severity, the State Emergency Service reports.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office added that the number of injured as a result of the rocket attack on Kryvyi Riog increased to 42. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia launched massive missile strikes on Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.

On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.

According to the monitoring public and Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.

It is reported that cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers were launched, ballistics were involved, and Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles were launched. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.

Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. They warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.