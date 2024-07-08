Watch: Russian missiles hit dialysis department of Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv

On July 8, Russia carried out a terrorist attack against the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, "Okhmatdyt". The missile attack destroyed the dialysis department where seriously ill children receive therapy.
- A Russian missile attack destroyed the dialysis unit at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.
- The target of Russia's massive missile strike was aimed at a large children's medical facility.
- The Minister of Health and the President of Ukraine reacted to the attack, emphasising the cruelty of the Russian Federation's actions and the need for an international response.
- The unknown number of dead and injured under the rubble of the children's hospital requires immediate search and rescue operations.
- The world community must demand responsibility from Russia for crimes against the civilian population and children of Ukraine.
A Russian missile destroyed the department of "Okhmatdyt" where children received dialysis
Search and rescue operations continue in "Okhmatdyt" after a massive Russian missile strike on July 8.
Minister of Healthcare of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko reacted to the brutal attack of the Russian Federation on sick children.
People are coming to the hospital en masse, worried that they don't know where their relatives who were treated at "Okhmatdyt" are.
Dozens of Kyiv residents came to "Okhmatdyt" to help clear the debris.
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko called Russia's actions against the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital "genocide".
At 12:56 p.m., it became known that the body of the deceased was being taken out of "Okhmatdyt".
A doctor from "Okhmatdyt" who operated on a child during a missile attack miraculously survived.
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported on the brutal attack of the Russian Federation on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.
"Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital in Kyiv. One of the most important not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe exclusively CHILDREN'S hospital. "Okhmatdit" saved and restored health to thousands of children. Now the hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown. Now everyone helps to sort out the debris: doctors, ordinary people.
Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia knows perfectly well where it launches missiles.
