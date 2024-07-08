Watch: Russian today's missile attack destroyed "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

In Kyiv, during the Russian shelling on July 8, the premises of the Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt" were damaged. Search and rescue operations continue, there may be children under the rubble.
Points of attention
- A Russian missile strike destroyed the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which could have tragic consequences for children and staff.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned the Russian attack and demanded responsibility for this bloody act.
- Ukrainian medical workers and rescuers are actively engaged in search and rescue operations under the rubble of the hospital.
- Kyiv city authorities are transferring children from the damaged hospital to other medical institutions to assist.
- The world needs to see Russia's crimes against humanity, including the attack on a children's hospital, to avoid silence and prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the devastating attack of the Russian Federation on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia knows perfectly well where it launches missiles.
Russia attacked "Okhmatdyt": what is known
One of the departments of the hospital was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Rescue and search operations are ongoing.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that children from the hospital destroyed by Russia are being transferred to other medical facilities in the city.
Dozens of people are helping to clear the debris in the hospital.
All new videos from the site of the Russian missile strike are appearing.
