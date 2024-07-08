Watch: Russian today's missile attack destroyed "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

In Kyiv, during the Russian shelling on July 8, the premises of the Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt" were damaged. Search and rescue operations continue, there may be children under the rubble.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the devastating attack of the Russian Federation on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.

"Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital in Kyiv. One of the most important not only in Ukraine but also in Europe, exclusively CHILDREN'S hospital. "Okhmatdyt" saved and kept the health of thousands of children. Now the hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown. Now, everyone helps to sort out the debris: doctors and ordinary people. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia knows perfectly well where it launches missiles.

Russia cannot help but know where its missiles are flying, and must fully answer for all its crimes: against people, against children, against humanity in general. It is very important that the world should not be silent about it now and that everyone should see what Russia is and what it is doing. Share

Russia attacked "Okhmatdyt": what is known

One of the departments of the hospital was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Rescue and search operations are ongoing.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that children from the hospital destroyed by Russia are being transferred to other medical facilities in the city.

Dozens of people are helping to clear the debris in the hospital.

All new videos from the site of the Russian missile strike are appearing.