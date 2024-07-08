Russia massively strikes Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih with missiles

Around 10:20 a.m., Russia launched cruise missiles over Ukraine. Explosions rock Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. The missile attack continues.

On July 8, Russian troops are carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles. In some cities, particularly Kyiv, explosions are heard, and air defence is working.

According to the monitoring public and the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers use a different range of weapons.

It is reported that there were launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95 bombers, ballistics were involved, and there was also a launch of Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles. The network wrote about the additional departure of a group of Tu-22M3 aircraft and the threat of Kh-22 missile launches.

Initially, the sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. They warned about the threat of ballistics. Explosions were also later heard in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.

Kyiv OVA informed about the work of air defence forces in Kyiv and the region.

Residents of Kyiv region! Missile attack! Air defence forces operate in the region. Observe informational silence. We urge you not to film or publish the work of our defenders! Stay in shelters until the air raid alarm goes off. Share

Later, the explosions in Kyiv became known. The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that air defence forces are working in the suburbs. Missile fragments fell in the city's Dniprovskyy, Solomyanskyy, and Holosiivskyy districts. The mayor of Kyiv also talked about the explosion in the Shevcheniv district of the capital.

Klitschko spoke about the call of medics to the Solomyansky District. Currently, the team is on its way to the site.

Later, Kiyv city military administration (RCMA) informed that as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in the Solomyanskyy district of the capital. Emergency services follow to the scene. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

It also became known about an explosion during a missile alert in Dnipro.

The news is updated...

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv and the Dnipro with "Iskanders"

The Air Force spokesman, Ilya Yevlash, stated that the Russian troops hit Ukraine with Iskander missiles on the evening of June 30 and the night of July 1.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, said that Russian troops at night made one ballistic strike with three Iskander-M missiles on the city of Dnipro.

He announced this on the national newscast.