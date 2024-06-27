Air defence shot down 4 Kalibr missiles, 23 drones during latest Russian strike on Ukraine

On the night of June 27, Ukrainian defenders shot down 5 out of 6 missiles used by the occupiers and all the drones launched by the enemy - 23 Shaheds. The defenders failed to shoot down only one Kinzhal missile.

The Air Force announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported that the enemy used a total of 6 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs:

1 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov Region — RF.);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the northeastern part of the BlacOne Sea);

1 guided air missile Kh-59/Kh-69 (from the airspace of the Kursk region — RF.);

23 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area — Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF).

During the repulse of the air attack, 28 targets were eliminated.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 27

On June 27, the Russian military launched several groups of Shahed-type kamikaze drones over Ukraine. After the night of the 27th, it was known about the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by the occupiers.

The approximate route of missiles and UAVs during the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

And also about the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which is the carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, and about the threat of airstrikes from the enemy's tactical aircraft.

Explosions were reported in the Khmelnytskyi region, and they rang out at least four times overnight. In addition, an explosion was also heard in the Kyiv area. Air defence work in the Kyiv region and the region was noted.