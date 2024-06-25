Ukraine's air defence shot down over 2000 Russo-Iranian Shaheds since 2024 beginning

Since the beginning of 2024, the Russian occupying forces have released 2,277 Shahed attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. The Air Defenсe Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 86% of enemy drones.

Morning summaries from the Air Force in the form of infographics, these are not just results with dozens of downed Shaheds, these are powerful anti-aircraft battles every night. We bring to your attention several productive and emotional episodes of the combat work of mobile fire groups of the Air Force.

The Air Force Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported about it.

Such results were achieved thanks to the increase in combat capabilities of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's mobile fire groups (MFGs). These are thousands of servicemen who go to firing positions almost every night and shoot enemy drones with all their weapons. Mykola Oleschuk Air Force Commander

The MFG creation has been a forced move by the Air Force since the beginning of the Russian invasion. After all, the enemy is constantly increasing attacks with a large number of air attack means — this is especially true of combat drones. We had to react promptly, increase not only the number of units of mobile fire groups, but also the quality of their equipment.

Today, the small arms, anti-aircraft guns, and MANPADS in service with the MFGs are modified and have additional equipment capable of ensuring a good result in combat work. These are night vision devices, thermal imagers, optics, laser pointers, searchlights, EW devices, software, and high-terrain vehicles. All this allows you to work on enemy goals more efficiently and rationally.

Over 80 per cent of the downed "Shaheds" are precisely on account of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Oleschuk thanked everyone who makes the Ministry of Internal Affairs more effective — and provides the necessary equipment for practical work: charitable foundations, local communities, volunteers and activists, Ukrainians and the international community.

The war reaches a new technological level every time, drones of various types are gaining more and more importance, and artificial intelligence is being introduced. Mobile fire groups are also being improved. With a high probability, their composition will include operators of drone interceptors and other modern weapons, in particular combat lasers. Thanks to everyone who holds the sky and everyone who helps to become stronger! Together to victory!

