Ukraine's air defence shot down over 2000 Russo-Iranian Shaheds since 2024 beginning

Since the beginning of 2024, the Russian occupying forces have released 2,277 Shahed attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. The Air Defenсe Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 86% of enemy drones.
Air defence of Ukraine has shot down 86% of Russian "Shaheds" since 2024 beginning
The Air Force Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported about it.
The MFG creation has been a forced move by the Air Force since the beginning of the Russian invasion. After all, the enemy is constantly increasing attacks with a large number of air attack means — this is especially true of combat drones. We had to react promptly, increase not only the number of units of mobile fire groups, but also the quality of their equipment.
Today, the small arms, anti-aircraft guns, and MANPADS in service with the MFGs are modified and have additional equipment capable of ensuring a good result in combat work. These are night vision devices, thermal imagers, optics, laser pointers, searchlights, EW devices, software, and high-terrain vehicles. All this allows you to work on enemy goals more efficiently and rationally.
Over 80 per cent of the downed "Shaheds" are precisely on account of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Oleschuk thanked everyone who makes the Ministry of Internal Affairs more effective — and provides the necessary equipment for practical work: charitable foundations, local communities, volunteers and activists, Ukrainians and the international community.
The Air Force revealed the number of downed targets during the latest Russian strike
On June 24, the Russian army attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, probably Iskander-K.
As noted, on June 24, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with two cruise missiles, probably "Iskander-K".
Thanks to the active countermeasures of the air defence of southern Ukraine, one of the missiles did not reach its target.
