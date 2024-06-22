Air defense forces destroyed 12 Russian missiles and 13 attack drones

On the night of June 22, the Russian occupiers staged a new massive attack on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy aimed at energy facilities and infrastructure of various cities of the country.

Air defense forces repelled a new attack by the Russian army

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy launched a missile-aircraft attack on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

What is important to understand is that, in general, we are talking about 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Oblast – Russian Federation);

2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Balaklava - Crimea).

Thanks to the joint work of the air defense forces in the sky, it was possible to destroy 25 enemy air targets:

7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

13 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

Thanks to the defenders of the sky for the combat work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine at once

On the night of June 22, powerful explosions rang out in several regions during the Russian missile attack.

Yes, the enemy struck an educational institution in Prykarpattia. According to the latest data, several educational buildings were partially destroyed, but no one was killed or injured.

In addition, it is known that there were explosions in Lutsk and Vinnytsia.

According to the head of the Volyn region, Yury Pogulayka, at dawn, during the air alert, the air defense was working in the region.