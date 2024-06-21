Satellite images revealed aftermath after SSU drone attack on Russian Adygea

On June 20, Ukrainian defenders attacked an oil depot in Russian Adygea with drones. Satellite images of the consequences of the attack appeared.

On the night of June 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the oil depot in the village of Enem with drones. The oil base belongs to the Lukoil Yugnefteproduct company.

Satellite images show that the attack destroyed at least one building and damaged a hangar next to it. The fuel tanks themselves were probably not damaged.

The head of the Republic of Adygea, Marat Kumpilov, reported the fire as a result of the attack. According to a Russian official, the fire covered an area of 400 square meters.

What is known about the SSU drone attack on the Russian oil depots

On June 20, Russia complained about an attack on an oil depot in the Tambov region. A large-scale fire started. The local authorities declared about "cotton" and reported that there were no victims.

Later it became known that SBU drones successfully attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region and an object in the Republic of Adygea. In particular, this night was affected:

warehouse of fuel and lubricants JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt";

"Enemska" oil depots and "LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt" LLC.

Raw materials and finished products were processed and stored at the above-mentioned facilities. The products, in turn, went to the needs of Russian terrorists.

After the successful strikes, fires started at both objects.