The fire that broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region after the attack on June 20 continues to burn.
Points of attention
- The attack took place on June 20, several objects were damaged, including fuel and lubricant warehouses and oil depots.
- The attack is helping to drain Russia's resources and put additional economic pressure on infrastructure rebuilding costs.
- The event caused a large-scale fire, but the local authorities reported that there were no casualties among the population.
- The attack is confirmed by satellite images.
Photos of a fire at an oil depot in the Tambov region after a drone attack appeared
The satellite images showed that the oil depot fire continued to burn after the drone attack.
What is known about the SSU drone attack on the Russian oil depots
On June 20, Russia complained about an attack on an oil depot in the Tambov region. A large-scale fire started. The local authorities declared about blasts and reported no victims.
Later, it became known that SSU drones successfully attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region and an object in the Republic of Adygea. In particular, this night was affected:
Warehouse of fuel and lubricants JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt";
"Enemska" oil depots and "LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt" LLC.
Raw materials and finished products were processed and stored at the facilities as mentioned earlier. The products, in turn, went to the needs of Russian terrorists.
After the successful strikes, fires started at both objects.
As the sources explained, the strikes help reduce the resources Russia can use to wage war. In particular, the terrorist country is also forced to spend on the restoration of its own infrastructure, which is an additional pressure on its budget, which is already burdened by sanctions restrictions.
