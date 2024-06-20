Satellite images revealed aftermath of SSU drone attack on oil depot in Russian Tambov region

The fire that broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region after the attack on June 20 continues to burn.

The fire at the Platonivsk oil depot in the Tambov region on a Planet.com satellite image taken in the morning of June 20, the publication writes. Share

What is known about the SSU drone attack on the Russian oil depots

On June 20, Russia complained about an attack on an oil depot in the Tambov region. A large-scale fire started. The local authorities declared about blasts and reported no victims.

Later, it became known that SSU drones successfully attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region and an object in the Republic of Adygea. In particular, this night was affected:

Warehouse of fuel and lubricants JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt";

"Enemska" oil depots and "LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt" LLC.

Raw materials and finished products were processed and stored at the facilities as mentioned earlier. The products, in turn, went to the needs of Russian terrorists.

After the successful strikes, fires started at both objects.