Satellite images revealed aftermath of SSU drone attack on oil depot in Russian Tambov region
Category
Events
Publication date

Satellite images revealed aftermath of SSU drone attack on oil depot in Russian Tambov region

fire
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The fire that broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region after the attack on June 20 continues to burn.

Points of attention

 

  • The attack took place on June 20, several objects were damaged, including fuel and lubricant warehouses and oil depots.
  • The attack is helping to drain Russia's resources and put additional economic pressure on infrastructure rebuilding costs.
  • The event caused a large-scale fire, but the local authorities reported that there were no casualties among the population.
  • The attack is confirmed by satellite images.

Photos of a fire at an oil depot in the Tambov region after a drone attack appeared

The satellite images showed that the oil depot fire continued to burn after the drone attack.

The fire at the Platonivsk oil depot in the Tambov region on a Planet.com satellite image taken in the morning of June 20, the publication writes.

What is known about the SSU drone attack on the Russian oil depots

On June 20, Russia complained about an attack on an oil depot in the Tambov region. A large-scale fire started. The local authorities declared about blasts and reported no victims.

Later, it became known that SSU drones successfully attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region and an object in the Republic of Adygea. In particular, this night was affected:

  • Warehouse of fuel and lubricants JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt";

  • "Enemska" oil depots and "LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt" LLC.

Raw materials and finished products were processed and stored at the facilities as mentioned earlier. The products, in turn, went to the needs of Russian terrorists.

After the successful strikes, fires started at both objects.

As the sources explained, the strikes help reduce the resources Russia can use to wage war. In particular, the terrorist country is also forced to spend on the restoration of its own infrastructure, which is an additional pressure on its budget, which is already burdened by sanctions restrictions.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians can't handle fire at oil depot over a day after Ukraine's drone attack — video
fire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked oil depot in Russian Adygea — video
fire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU drones attacked oil depots in Russian Tambov region and Adygea, claims source
fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?