Drones attacked oil depot in Russian Adygea — video

The Russians said that on the night of June 20, drones attacked oil depots in several regions of the Russian Federation. In particular, we are talking about the refinery in the village of Enem in Adygea, in the Tambov Region and in the Krasnodar Territory.

What is known about blasts in Russia?

According to Russian channels, the attack on the Afipsky Refinery began around 2:30 am.

The Russians write that the drones were allegedly shot down, but the wreckage of one of the UAVs crashed into a tank, after which a fire started. Emergency services are on site.

Explosions and a fire were also reported in the village of Enem in Adygea. There is currently no official information.

The LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt oil depot is located in Enem. Eight kilometres away is the Afip Refinery, where the fire rages.

In addition, drones attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

It is reported that the tank of Platonov oil depot in Rasskazovsky municipal district is on fire. The wreckage of another drone was discovered in the Pervomaisky municipal district. According to Egorov, the drone allegedly exploded in the air, there were no casualties.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, at least three Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Platonivsk oil depot.

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 6 drones over the territory of the Republic of Adygea, 3 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, three drones over the territory of Krasnodar region, one drone over the territory of Rostov region, one drone over the territory of Belarus region.

What is known about previous attacks on Russian oil depots

On June 18, drones attacked an oil depot in the village of Chushka, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Territory.

On the same day, drones attacked an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region. As a result, tanks with oil products caught fire. They have been extinguished for the second day.

According to sources, the attack on oil depots in the Russian Federation was organised by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).