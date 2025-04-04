Trump supports convicted "Putin's girlfriend" Le Pen

US President Donald Trump has endorsed pro-Russian politician Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party. This came after she was sentenced to 4 years in prison (2 suspended, 2 with an electronic bracelet) in a case of embezzlement of EU funds. In addition, a court in France banned her from running for public office.

Trump talks about a “witch hunt” regarding Le Pen’s conviction

Trump said on the social network Truth Social that this case is a "witch hunt."

The witch hunt against Marine Le Pen is yet another example of how the European left is using the law to silence free speech and censor its political opponent. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US president added that European leaders "went too far" when they jailed their opponent, saying it happened on the eve of her "big victory."

I don't know Le Pen, but I appreciate how hard she worked for so many years. She suffered losses, but she kept going.

In addition, he believes that Le Pen "did not know about the embezzlement of EU funds" and that this is completely an "accounting error."

Le Pen and eight members of the European Parliament have been found guilty of embezzlement. Le Pen was accused of misusing public funds. In addition to the term, the woman must pay a fine of 100,000 euros. Share

In addition, supporters of "Putin's girlfriend" stood up for her, saying they were "shocked by the incredibly harsh" sentence. Her "friends" include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, member of the Dutch House of Representatives Geert Wilders, member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Santiago Abascal, and others.