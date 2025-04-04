Trump supports convicted "Putin's girlfriend" Le Pen

US President Donald Trump has endorsed pro-Russian politician Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party. This came after she was sentenced to 4 years in prison (2 suspended, 2 with an electronic bracelet) in a case of embezzlement of EU funds. In addition, a court in France banned her from running for public office.
Trump talks about a “witch hunt” regarding Le Pen’s conviction
Trump said on the social network Truth Social that this case is a "witch hunt."
The US president added that European leaders "went too far" when they jailed their opponent, saying it happened on the eve of her "big victory."
I don't know Le Pen, but I appreciate how hard she worked for so many years. She suffered losses, but she kept going.
In addition, he believes that Le Pen "did not know about the embezzlement of EU funds" and that this is completely an "accounting error."
In addition, supporters of "Putin's girlfriend" stood up for her, saying they were "shocked by the incredibly harsh" sentence. Her "friends" include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, member of the Dutch House of Representatives Geert Wilders, member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Santiago Abascal, and others.
