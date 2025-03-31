French politician Le Pen found guilty of embezzling EU funds

The leader of France's far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, and eight other members of the European Parliament have been found guilty of embezzling European Union (EU) funds. Now her participation in the presidential election is in question.

“Putin’s girlfriend” Le Pen received a court verdict

Each defendant will be notified of the verdicts separately.

It is noted that the defendants were not accused of misappropriating funds, but rather of using them to benefit their party.

The investigation also showed that these were not administrative errors ... but embezzlement within a system designed to reduce the party's expenses, the judge said.

The Guardian adds that the court ruled that Le Pen is banned from running for public office. However, the judge has not yet said how long the ban will be in effect.

It is worth adding separately that the next presidential elections in France will be held in 2027. Share

Marine Le Pen is a French politician and leader of the right-wing populist National Rally party (formerly the National Front). She is known for her anti-immigration rhetoric, Euroscepticism, and efforts to change the image of the party, which was previously led by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Le Pen came under criticism for her long-standing pro-Russian stance, and she has been pushing for closer relations with Moscow.

According to a poll conducted in mid-December 2024, Le Pen had between 35 and 38% of the electorate's support.