The leader of France's far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, and eight other members of the European Parliament have been found guilty of embezzling European Union (EU) funds. Now her participation in the presidential election is in question.
Points of attention
- Marine Le Pen and eight European Parliament members found guilty of embezzling EU funds face uncertainty regarding their political careers and participation in the presidential election.
- The guilty verdict could have a significant impact on Le Pen's image, known for her anti-immigration rhetoric and pro-Russian stance, as she faces criticism and loses support among the electorate.
- The court ruling banning Le Pen from public office raises questions about the length of the ban and its implications for her political future.
“Putin’s girlfriend” Le Pen received a court verdict
Each defendant will be notified of the verdicts separately.
It is noted that the defendants were not accused of misappropriating funds, but rather of using them to benefit their party.
The investigation also showed that these were not administrative errors ... but embezzlement within a system designed to reduce the party's expenses, the judge said.
The Guardian adds that the court ruled that Le Pen is banned from running for public office. However, the judge has not yet said how long the ban will be in effect.
Marine Le Pen is a French politician and leader of the right-wing populist National Rally party (formerly the National Front). She is known for her anti-immigration rhetoric, Euroscepticism, and efforts to change the image of the party, which was previously led by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.
After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Le Pen came under criticism for her long-standing pro-Russian stance, and she has been pushing for closer relations with Moscow.
According to a poll conducted in mid-December 2024, Le Pen had between 35 and 38% of the electorate's support.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-