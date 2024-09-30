French politician Le Pen is on trial. What are the charges?

On September 30, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right party "National Union" and a candidate for the presidency of France, appeared before a court in Paris on charges of improper use of European Parliament funds.
The trial of the odious Marine Le Pen began in Paris
Along with Le Pen, more than 20 high-ranking party officials were in the dock, accused of hiring aides who worked for party, not parliamentary, purposes.
If found guilty, Le Pen faces fines and prison terms, as well as a potential disqualification from running for office for up to 10 years. At the same time, the politician denies her guilt.
Le Pen's father, 96-year-old Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Union, also appeared before the court, but due to his deteriorating health, he will not appear at the hearings.
According to the publication, the fictitious employment scheme was exposed in 2015. The investigation covered the contracts of assistants of the European Parliament for the period 2004-2016. Prosecutors say one of the hired aides actually acted as a bodyguard for Le Pen and her father.
Prosecutors demand compensation of more than 3 million euros. The "National Association" has already paid 1 million euros, but denies that this is an admission of guilt.
