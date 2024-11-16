In France, the prosecutor demands a five-year prison sentence (two of them suspended) and a five-year ban on political activity for the head of the National Union parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen.

The trial of politician Le Pen continues

If the court passes the appropriate verdict, Le Pen will not be able to run for president in 2027.

The prosecutor also demands that Le Pen be fined EUR 300,000 and disqualify 26 of her party members, who are involved in the case of misuse of European Parliament funds, from running in the elections.

The ultra-right call the process "political".

"I think the intention of the indictment is to deprive the French of the opportunity to vote for whoever they want," Le Pen said.

National Union leader Jordan Bardella called it an "attack on democracy."

The "National Union" party (until June 2018 — the "National Front") is accused of the fictitious employment of deputies' assistants in the European Parliament. According to the investigation, these persons received state funds for work in the EP, but actually worked for the party.

Among the defendants is also 96-year-old Jean-Marie Le Pen, but he is not present in court due to his health.

The process will last until November 27.

The trial of the odious Marine Le Pen began in Paris

On September 30, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right party "National Union" and a candidate for the presidency of France, appeared before a court in Paris on charges of improper use of European Parliament funds.

Along with Le Pen, more than 20 high-ranking party officials were in the dock, accused of hiring aides who worked for party, not parliamentary, purposes.

If found guilty, Le Pen faces fines and prison terms, as well as a potential disqualification from running for office for up to 10 years. At the same time, the politician denies her guilt.