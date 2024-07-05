Le Pen accuses Russia of meddling France's elections
Category
Politics
Publication date

Le Pen accuses Russia of meddling France's elections

Marine Le Pen
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Foreign Ministry publicly supported the party of far-right French politician Marine Le Pen, in response to which she accused the Kremlin of meddling in the elections.

Points of attention

  • The Russian MFA openly supported Marine Le Pen, which caused accusations of interference in the French elections.
  • Le Pen, known for her earlier pro-Russian views, reacts critically to the statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
  • Le Pen's party won the elections to the European Parliament, which led to the dissolution of the French parliament.
  • French citizens seek a sovereign foreign policy that corresponds to their national interests.

What is known about Le Pen's accusations of Russian interference in French elections

The Russian MFA posted a photo of Marine Le Pen smiling on Twitter.

The people of France aspire to a sovereign foreign policy that corresponds to their national interests, and to the rejection of the dictates of Washington and Brussels, the following text says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that French officials "cannot ignore" such sentiments among citizens.

Le Pen, known for her pro-Russian position, criticised such statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

I think that this is a provocation and, by the way, maybe also a small intervention. Because when you make such a tweet, so ostentatious and so provocative, it can be compared to intervention, emphasised the French politician.

She added that the decision is made "not by the Kremlin, but by the French people."

What is known about the results of the Le Pen party in the elections in France

A few weeks ago, the "National Union" significantly defeated President Emmanuel Macron's "Renaissance" party during the European Parliament elections.

Because of this, the head of the French state decided to dissolve the parliament and hold extraordinary elections. The first round took place last weekend,

The "National Union" received 33.14% of the votes, and the pro-presidential bloc scored only 20.04%.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France's far-right politicians hold talks on teaming up to beat Macron
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Far-right party leads parliamentary elections in France: details
Parliamentary elections
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Protests continue in France after Le Pen party's success
Paris

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?