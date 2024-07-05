Le Pen accuses Russia of meddling France's elections

The Russian Foreign Ministry publicly supported the party of far-right French politician Marine Le Pen, in response to which she accused the Kremlin of meddling in the elections.

What is known about Le Pen's accusations of Russian interference in French elections

The Russian MFA posted a photo of Marine Le Pen smiling on Twitter.

The people of France aspire to a sovereign foreign policy that corresponds to their national interests, and to the rejection of the dictates of Washington and Brussels, the following text says. Share

The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that French officials "cannot ignore" such sentiments among citizens.

Le Pen, known for her pro-Russian position, criticised such statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

I think that this is a provocation and, by the way, maybe also a small intervention. Because when you make such a tweet, so ostentatious and so provocative, it can be compared to intervention, emphasised the French politician. Share

She added that the decision is made "not by the Kremlin, but by the French people."

What is known about the results of the Le Pen party in the elections in France

A few weeks ago, the "National Union" significantly defeated President Emmanuel Macron's "Renaissance" party during the European Parliament elections.

Because of this, the head of the French state decided to dissolve the parliament and hold extraordinary elections. The first round took place last weekend,

The "National Union" received 33.14% of the votes, and the pro-presidential bloc scored only 20.04%.