The Russian Foreign Ministry publicly supported the party of far-right French politician Marine Le Pen, in response to which she accused the Kremlin of meddling in the elections.
Points of attention
- The Russian MFA openly supported Marine Le Pen, which caused accusations of interference in the French elections.
- Le Pen, known for her earlier pro-Russian views, reacts critically to the statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
- Le Pen's party won the elections to the European Parliament, which led to the dissolution of the French parliament.
- French citizens seek a sovereign foreign policy that corresponds to their national interests.
What is known about Le Pen's accusations of Russian interference in French elections
The Russian MFA posted a photo of Marine Le Pen smiling on Twitter.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that French officials "cannot ignore" such sentiments among citizens.
Le Pen, known for her pro-Russian position, criticised such statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
She added that the decision is made "not by the Kremlin, but by the French people."
What is known about the results of the Le Pen party in the elections in France
A few weeks ago, the "National Union" significantly defeated President Emmanuel Macron's "Renaissance" party during the European Parliament elections.
Because of this, the head of the French state decided to dissolve the parliament and hold extraordinary elections. The first round took place last weekend,
The "National Union" received 33.14% of the votes, and the pro-presidential bloc scored only 20.04%.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-