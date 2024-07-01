Watch: Protests continue in France after Le Pen party's success

On June 30, protest actions began in Paris amid the victory in the first round of parliamentary elections of the far-right National Unity party led by pro-Russian politician Marine Le Pen.
Protests were held in Paris due to the results of the exit polls of the parliamentary elections
Supporters of the "New People's Front"—an alliance of left-wing political forces that includes French socialists, communists, greens, and the "France Unconquered" party—gathered on the capital square of the Republic.
The reason for the rally was the second place of the "New People's Front" in the first round of the parliamentary elections.
Left wing protests have started in Paris following the National Rally's victory in the first round.— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 30, 2024
Very striking that there are far more Palestine, Pride and Algeria flags then the French flag. A bit of a clue as to why Le Pen did well. pic.twitter.com/T54WF7Fpla
The demonstrators, most of whom were young, chanted slogans such as "Fascists - away!".
🇫🇷Left-wing protesters gather at Place de la République in Paris to protest the far-right.#legislatives2024 pic.twitter.com/y3tViDDzlR— NoComment (@nocomment) June 30, 2024
The 18-year-old protester said she was deeply disappointed by the results and would "go door to door" to convince people to vote in the second round, otherwise she would live "in a France that is not the France she hoped to live in".
Results of the first round of parliamentary elections in France
The ultra-left "New People's Front" is in second place with 29.1% of the vote. But President Emmanuel Macron's political force will be in third place with 21.5% of the vote.
But the exit poll conducted by Elabe for BFMTV, RMC, and La Tribune gives the "National Union" a little less—33% of the vote. The New People's Front can get 28.5%, and Macron's coalition—22%.
The turnout in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France became the highest in the 21st century and previously amounted to 69.7%.
All candidates who scored more than 12.5% in the first round will go to the second round of elections. Given the high turnout, there will be three or four such candidates.
