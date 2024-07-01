On June 30, protest actions began in Paris amid the victory in the first round of parliamentary elections of the far-right National Unity party led by pro-Russian politician Marine Le Pen.

Protests were held in Paris due to the results of the exit polls of the parliamentary elections

Supporters of the "New People's Front"—an alliance of left-wing political forces that includes French socialists, communists, greens, and the "France Unconquered" party—gathered on the capital square of the Republic.

The reason for the rally was the second place of the "New People's Front" in the first round of the parliamentary elections.

The demonstrators, most of whom were young, chanted slogans such as "Fascists - away!".

The 18-year-old protester said she was deeply disappointed by the results and would "go door to door" to convince people to vote in the second round, otherwise she would live "in a France that is not the France she hoped to live in".

Results of the first round of parliamentary elections in France

According to the results of the Ifop exit poll, the "National Unity" party, whose formal leader is the pro-Russian Marine Le Pen, won the support of 34.2% of voters. Share

The ultra-left "New People's Front" is in second place with 29.1% of the vote. But President Emmanuel Macron's political force will be in third place with 21.5% of the vote.

But the exit poll conducted by Elabe for BFMTV, RMC, and La Tribune gives the "National Union" a little less—33% of the vote. The New People's Front can get 28.5%, and Macron's coalition—22%.

The turnout in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France became the highest in the 21st century and previously amounted to 69.7%.

All candidates who scored more than 12.5% in the first round will go to the second round of elections. Given the high turnout, there will be three or four such candidates.