Macron dissolved the French parliament. What to expect

French President Emmanuel Macron, after the election failure, announced that he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling early parliamentary elections for June 30 and July 7.
Macron called early parliamentary elections
Macron addressed the nation on X social network,
In the elections to the European Parliament, the "pro-Macron" list was defeated, taking half as many votes as the radical right-wing "National Union".
Earlier, the far-right demanded the dissolution of the French parliament. However, the president was not obliged to do this.
In general, the pro-Ukrainian EPP is leading in the European elections.
France will transfer Mirage 2000 military aircraft to Ukraine
The Armed Forces will be reinforced by French aircraft.
This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, Le Figaro reports.
uMacron added that on June 7, during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he is going to start a new cooperation.
It is about providing Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as pilot training.
These are French warplanes that will allow Ukraine to protect its land and airspace.
