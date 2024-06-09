Macron dissolved the French parliament. What to expect

French President Emmanuel Macron, after the election failure, announced that he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling early parliamentary elections for June 30 and July 7.

Macron called early parliamentary elections

Macron addressed the nation on X social network,

In the elections to the European Parliament, the "pro-Macron" list was defeated, taking half as many votes as the radical right-wing "National Union".

The result "is not good for the parties that defend Europe," Macron said, adding that the far right was gaining ground across the continent. Share

I cannot act as if nothing has happened... That is why, after the consultation required by Article 12 of our Constitution, I have decided to once again give you the choice of our parliamentary future through a vote. In a few minutes, I will sign a decree calling for parliamentary elections to be held on June 30, the first round, and July 7, the second round. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Earlier, the far-right demanded the dissolution of the French parliament. However, the president was not obliged to do this.

In general, the pro-Ukrainian EPP is leading in the European elections.

France will transfer Mirage 2000 military aircraft to Ukraine

The Armed Forces will be reinforced by French aircraft.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, Le Figaro reports.

uMacron added that on June 7, during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he is going to start a new cooperation.

It is about providing Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as pilot training.