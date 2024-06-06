Macron's team sharply reacts to Russia's comments about French instructors deployment to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Macron's team sharply reacts to Russia's comments about French instructors deployment to Ukraine

Macron
Читати українською
Source:  BFM TV

Official Paris does not hide its indignation at the statements of the Russian embassy spokesman, Alexander Makogonov. The latter recently began to claim that the French instructors, in the event of their arrival in Ukraine, would become "legitimate targets" for the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • France is preparing a harsh response to Russia's threats against French instructors in Ukraine.
  • Despite Moscow's threats, Macron's team plans to send military instructors to Ukraine.
  • Paris counts on the support of a coalition of countries to assist in military efforts for Ukraine.
  • The decision to send military instructors is expected to be announced during the Ukrainian President's visit to France.
  • Arrangements for aid to Ukraine are gaining momentum, but there are fears of a conflict with Russia.

Russia again tried to intimidate France but failed

A high-profile scandal erupted after Alexandr Makogonov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Paris, publicly threatened French instructors who may soon be sent to Ukraine.

If you send your soldiers, your specialists, your instructors to Ukrainian soil to teach Ukrainian soldiers to better aim and kill Russians, they will naturally become a legitimate target, — the Russian diplomat said cynically.

The deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Christophe Lemoine, responded to these loud threats of reprisals.

These are outrageous statements that will not go unanswered, the speaker emphasised.

According to him, the French diplomatic office discusses the brutal reaction Emmanuel Macron's team should take.

However, Christophe Lemoine still refuses to reveal the details.

Macron plans to send military instructors to Ukraine

The French leader's team may soon send military instructors to Ukraine despite the concerns of some partners and threats from Moscow.

According to preliminary data, Emmanuel Macron will announce his decision during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit next week.

For now, French authorities are counting on being able to form and lead a coalition of countries that would offer such assistance to Kiev in its war effort, even as some of its European Union partners fear that this could make direct conflict with Russia more likely.

"The arrangements are very advanced, and we can expect something next week," one of the insiders told reporters.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron changes his position on defence of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to face breakthrough after Macron and Scholz's decision on Western weapons, FT reports
Macron and Scholz
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron succeeded in lifting part of sanctions against Russia — Reuters
Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?