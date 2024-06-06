Macron's team sharply reacts to Russia's comments about French instructors deployment to Ukraine

Official Paris does not hide its indignation at the statements of the Russian embassy spokesman, Alexander Makogonov. The latter recently began to claim that the French instructors, in the event of their arrival in Ukraine, would become "legitimate targets" for the Russian army.

Russia again tried to intimidate France but failed

A high-profile scandal erupted after Alexandr Makogonov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Paris, publicly threatened French instructors who may soon be sent to Ukraine.

If you send your soldiers, your specialists, your instructors to Ukrainian soil to teach Ukrainian soldiers to better aim and kill Russians, they will naturally become a legitimate target, — the Russian diplomat said cynically. Share

The deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Christophe Lemoine, responded to these loud threats of reprisals.

These are outrageous statements that will not go unanswered, the speaker emphasised. Share

According to him, the French diplomatic office discusses the brutal reaction Emmanuel Macron's team should take.

However, Christophe Lemoine still refuses to reveal the details.

Macron plans to send military instructors to Ukraine

The French leader's team may soon send military instructors to Ukraine despite the concerns of some partners and threats from Moscow.

According to preliminary data, Emmanuel Macron will announce his decision during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit next week.

For now, French authorities are counting on being able to form and lead a coalition of countries that would offer such assistance to Kiev in its war effort, even as some of its European Union partners fear that this could make direct conflict with Russia more likely. Share

"The arrangements are very advanced, and we can expect something next week," one of the insiders told reporters.