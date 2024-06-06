Macron's team sharply reacts to Russia's comments about French instructors deployment to Ukraine

Official Paris does not hide its indignation at the statements of the Russian embassy spokesman, Alexander Makogonov. The latter recently began to claim that the French instructors, in the event of their arrival in Ukraine, would become "legitimate targets" for the Russian army.
Points of attention
- France is preparing a harsh response to Russia's threats against French instructors in Ukraine.
- Despite Moscow's threats, Macron's team plans to send military instructors to Ukraine.
- Paris counts on the support of a coalition of countries to assist in military efforts for Ukraine.
- The decision to send military instructors is expected to be announced during the Ukrainian President's visit to France.
- Arrangements for aid to Ukraine are gaining momentum, but there are fears of a conflict with Russia.
Russia again tried to intimidate France but failed
A high-profile scandal erupted after Alexandr Makogonov, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Paris, publicly threatened French instructors who may soon be sent to Ukraine.
The deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Christophe Lemoine, responded to these loud threats of reprisals.
According to him, the French diplomatic office discusses the brutal reaction Emmanuel Macron's team should take.
However, Christophe Lemoine still refuses to reveal the details.
Macron plans to send military instructors to Ukraine
The French leader's team may soon send military instructors to Ukraine despite the concerns of some partners and threats from Moscow.
According to preliminary data, Emmanuel Macron will announce his decision during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit next week.
"The arrangements are very advanced, and we can expect something next week," one of the insiders told reporters.
