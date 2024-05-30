Ukraine to face breakthrough after Macron and Scholz's decision on Western weapons, FT reports

A change in the position of France and Germany on the possibility of Ukraine using Western weapons against targets in Russia could have significant consequences.
Zelenskyy talked with Macron and Scholz about the provision of Western weapons and the possibilities of their use
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Europe this week seeking both more Western weapons and permission to use them as he pleases.
The authors note that after months of wrangling in Western capitals to bar Ukraine from using its weapons to retaliate against targets in Russia, last night brought a major breakthrough as French President Emmanuel Macron bowed to Zelenskyy’s request and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his agreement.
The change in the position of the two leading EU states will have significant consequences for Ukraine
In turn, Scholz, who has been one of the most reserved Western leaders on the issue, said that Ukraine had every right "according to international law" to strike targets in Russia to defend itself.
A change in the position of the EU's two largest military powers could have significant consequences. Most of the missiles and bombs that reach Ukraine are launched from launch sites in Russia or dropped from airplanes in Russian airspace.
