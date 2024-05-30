Ukraine to face breakthrough after Macron and Scholz's decision on Western weapons, FT reports

A change in the position of France and Germany on the possibility of Ukraine using Western weapons against targets in Russia could have significant consequences.

Zelenskyy talked with Macron and Scholz about the provision of Western weapons and the possibilities of their use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Europe this week seeking both more Western weapons and permission to use them as he pleases.

He will be pleased with the result. After more than two years of war, Ukraine is lagging behind in weaponry and numbers on the front lines, where pressure is mounting as Russia exploits its superior capabilities. Ukrainian cities also suffer from daily bombardment, with dozens of civilians killed every week, according to the Financial Times. Share

The authors note that after months of wrangling in Western capitals to bar Ukraine from using its weapons to retaliate against targets in Russia, last night brought a major breakthrough as French President Emmanuel Macron bowed to Zelenskyy’s request and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his agreement.

The change in the position of the two leading EU states will have significant consequences for Ukraine

How to explain to Ukraine that it is necessary to protect its cities, ... but that they do not have the right to attack where the missiles are flying from? It's like we're telling them: "We give you weapons, but you can't use them to defend yourself," Macron said. Emmanuel Macron President of France

In turn, Scholz, who has been one of the most reserved Western leaders on the issue, said that Ukraine had every right "according to international law" to strike targets in Russia to defend itself.