Ukraine to face breakthrough after Macron and Scholz's decision on Western weapons, FT reports
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine to face breakthrough after Macron and Scholz's decision on Western weapons, FT reports

Macron and Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

A change in the position of France and Germany on the possibility of Ukraine using Western weapons against targets in Russia could have significant consequences.

Zelenskyy talked with Macron and Scholz about the provision of Western weapons and the possibilities of their use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Europe this week seeking both more Western weapons and permission to use them as he pleases.

He will be pleased with the result. After more than two years of war, Ukraine is lagging behind in weaponry and numbers on the front lines, where pressure is mounting as Russia exploits its superior capabilities. Ukrainian cities also suffer from daily bombardment, with dozens of civilians killed every week, according to the Financial Times.

The authors note that after months of wrangling in Western capitals to bar Ukraine from using its weapons to retaliate against targets in Russia, last night brought a major breakthrough as French President Emmanuel Macron bowed to Zelenskyy’s request and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his agreement.

The change in the position of the two leading EU states will have significant consequences for Ukraine

How to explain to Ukraine that it is necessary to protect its cities, ... but that they do not have the right to attack where the missiles are flying from? It's like we're telling them: "We give you weapons, but you can't use them to defend yourself," Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

In turn, Scholz, who has been one of the most reserved Western leaders on the issue, said that Ukraine had every right "according to international law" to strike targets in Russia to defend itself.

A change in the position of the EU's two largest military powers could have significant consequences. Most of the missiles and bombs that reach Ukraine are launched from launch sites in Russia or dropped from airplanes in Russian airspace.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France plans to send more SCALP missiles to Ukraine
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron changes his position on defence of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announced Zelenskyy's visit to France
Zelenskyy and Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?