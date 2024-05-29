Macron announced Zelenskyy's visit to France

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to pay a working visit to France on 6 June.

During the visit, Zelenskyy and Macron will discuss specific actions to support Ukraine

Volodymyr Zeleskyy will take part in the solemn events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

The international ceremony will take place in Saint Laurent-sur-Mer. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

When President Zelenskyy comes to France next week, I will have the opportunity to receive him and at that time talk very specifically to announce what else we are going to do to support Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Many heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony in Normandy.

An international ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy will take place on June 6 in Saint Laurent-sur-Mer, Omaha Beach.

France supports the transfer of revenues from the frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

On May 22, the Council of the EU supported the transfer of revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine, which will be carried out twice a year.

At the same time, the US took the initiative for a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros in the form of a loan secured by the profits from the frozen assets of the RF.

We are open to the idea of mobilising income from these assets as best and as quickly as possible within the framework of international law, noted the head of the French Ministry of Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

It is noted that this proposal has already been supported by Canada and the UK.

French President Emmanuel Macron also supported the permission to strike Russia with Western weapons.

The French leader reminded that missile attacks on Ukraine are carried out precisely from the territory of Russia.