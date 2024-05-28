The visit by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, is important for the peace summit and other leaders who are watching the reaction of Washington.
Why Biden should come to the Peace Summit in Switzerland
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyysaid said he would like President Biden to attend the summit in Switzerland.
He added that now there will be a peace summit organized by the whole world, "and then there will be something that Russia will try to do."
According to him, Ukraine is also waiting for an answer regarding China, Brazil, and several African countries' presence at the summit.
What is known about the Peace Summit
The peace summit on the war in Ukraine will be held in Switzerland from June 15 to 16. The Russian Federation was not invited to the meeting but can participate in the following discussions.
Zelenskyy recently publicly invited Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the summit.
As noted by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China, Mao Ning, there is currently no decision on China's participation. At the same time, Beijing supports "a conference that will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine."
According to Bloomberg, Biden, in turn, may miss the summit due to a planned campaign fundraiser in California.
Instead, the United States announced that its country would participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, but it is currently unknown who will attend this event.
