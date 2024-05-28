The visit by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, is important for the peace summit and other leaders who are watching the reaction of Washington.

Why Biden should come to the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyysaid said he would like President Biden to attend the summit in Switzerland.

I know that America supports the summit, but you and I do not know at what level. I believe that this is not a very strong decision, with all due respect to every person in the United States of America, — said Zelenskyy. Share

He added that now there will be a peace summit organized by the whole world, "and then there will be something that Russia will try to do."

I think President Biden needs the Peace Summit and other leaders to look at the response of the United States of America. His absence — this will only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and standing.

According to him, Ukraine is also waiting for an answer regarding China, Brazil, and several African countries' presence at the summit.

What is known about the Peace Summit

The peace summit on the war in Ukraine will be held in Switzerland from June 15 to 16. The Russian Federation was not invited to the meeting but can participate in the following discussions.

Zelenskyy recently publicly invited Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the summit.

As noted by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China, Mao Ning, there is currently no decision on China's participation. At the same time, Beijing supports "a conference that will be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine."

According to Bloomberg, Biden, in turn, may miss the summit due to a planned campaign fundraiser in California.