US has confirms its participation in Swiss Peace Summit
US has confirms its participation in Swiss Peace Summit

US
Source:  Reuters

The United States has announced that its country will participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, but it is currently unknown who will be attending the event.

Over 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit

On May 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video message in English to world leaders, urging them to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

In particular, he addressed US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Together with Switzerland, we are preparing for such a summit. It starts on June 15. We have already confirmed the participation of more than 80 countries and continue to work with the leaders, inviting them to the summit. Thanks to everyone who helps peace!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

An unnamed American official confirmed to Reuters that the United States will participate in the Peace Summit. According to the agency's interlocutor, American representatives will attend the summit.

At the same time, he refused to say who it would be and at what level.

So far, representatives of more than 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit.

Details of the Ukrainian Peace Summit in Switzerland

Ukraine is organising the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Ukraine held four meetings regarding President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula at the national security and political advisors level.

The last meeting, which included representatives of 81 countries and international organisations, was held on January 14 in Davos, Switzerland.

Previous meetings were held during 2023 in Malta, Copenhagen and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a 10-point Peace Formula, which includes, in particular, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those guilty of aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

