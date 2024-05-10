The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that during the Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland, the main issue to be discussed will be the return of prisoners in the "all for all" format, including civilians. They will also talk about nuclear and food security.

What is known about the main topics of the Peace Summit in Switzerland

We will be able to take the first steps regarding the aspect of "all for all" exchange, in returning our children home, deported Ukrainians. And an important moment of nuclear safety and food safety, Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Kyiv. Share

He emphasised that the event would be attended by countries that wanted peace. For this dictator Vladimir Putin, who is not going to stay in our country, should be put in his place.

How can we do this? This is not enough on the battlefield. Russia is a large territory. They will put pressure on their people, whether they want to fight or not, Zelenskyy concluded, calling the Peace Summit a diplomatic component of ending the war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

They want to hold a peace summit regarding Ukraine in Switzerland in mid-June

In mid-June, Switzerland intends to hold a peace summit of the countries' leaders on achieving peace in Ukraine (according to the Peace Formula), to which 80 to 100 countries have been invited, Bloomberg reports regarding the words of people familiar with the matter.

The summit may take place on June 16-17, although it is unclear how many leaders will attend, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential details. A key question is whether China will participate, they added, and that it would be crucial for Switzerland to build credibility with the initiative.

Ukraine's allies see China's presence as essential to the success of the meeting, given the influence they say Beijing has over Moscow more than two years after the war began.