The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that during the Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland, the main issue to be discussed will be the return of prisoners in the "all for all" format, including civilians. They will also talk about nuclear and food security.
What is known about the main topics of the Peace Summit in Switzerland
He emphasised that the event would be attended by countries that wanted peace. For this dictator Vladimir Putin, who is not going to stay in our country, should be put in his place.
They want to hold a peace summit regarding Ukraine in Switzerland in mid-June
In mid-June, Switzerland intends to hold a peace summit of the countries' leaders on achieving peace in Ukraine (according to the Peace Formula), to which 80 to 100 countries have been invited, Bloomberg reports regarding the words of people familiar with the matter.
The summit may take place on June 16-17, although it is unclear how many leaders will attend, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential details. A key question is whether China will participate, they added, and that it would be crucial for Switzerland to build credibility with the initiative.
Ukraine's allies see China's presence as essential to the success of the meeting, given the influence they say Beijing has over Moscow more than two years after the war began.
