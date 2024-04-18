According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, allies of Ukraine during the Peace Summit in Switzerland should finally decide how they see the end of the war in Ukraine and what needs to be done for this.

The summit in Switzerland can be fateful for Ukraine

The diplomat made this statement before the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

Journalists asked Josep Borrell what to expect from the June summit in Switzerland, given that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation will not participate.

The international community must show how we see the end of this war. Of course, later discussions with Russia, the aggressor, will be necessary—don't forget that. Don't forget this: there is the aggressor and the attacked. The international community has a say in how we see the end of this war. Josep Borrell

According to him, the only peace plan being discussed by the international community today is the "peace formula" proposed by the Ukrainian president.

Borrel drew attention to the fact that there were many plans at the beginning — Chinese, Brazilian, Latin American, and African.

All of them have disappeared, the only one that retains momentum and is discussed by the international community is the plan presented by [President] Zelenskyy, the head of European diplomacy emphasised. Share

What is currently known about the planned Summit in Switzerland

According to preliminary data, a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine — the inaugural Peace Summit — will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

The team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, officially refused to participate in the negotiations.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some "representatives of the continents" will hand over the details of the peace plan developed in Switzerland to the Kremlin.