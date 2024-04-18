Zelenskyy says Russia destroyed almost all thermal power generation in Ukraine, attacks on its nuclear power plants possible

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation destroyed almost all of Ukraine's thermal energy. Still, it will not stop there and may strike at the nuclear power plant.
Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine's defence against Russian attacks
According to the president, Russian invaders can attack the infrastructure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
That is why Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking to provide Ukraine with modern air defense equipment. He made this statement during an online speech at a meeting of the European Council.
The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that dams and hydroelectric power plant equipment, as well as gas infrastructure, are subject to terrorist attacks.
Ukraine will not be able to survive without air defense systems
The head of state reminded of the importance of providing Ukraine with new air defence equipment.
According to him, only such systems as "Patriot", "Iris-T", "SAMP-T", NASAMS can stop the missile terror of the aggressor countries.
According to him, the Russian invaders feel their power in almost everything related to the armed component.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-