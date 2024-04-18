Zelenskyy says Russia destroyed almost all thermal power generation in Ukraine, attacks on its nuclear power plants possible

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation destroyed almost all of Ukraine's thermal energy. Still, it will not stop there and may strike at the nuclear power plant.

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine's defence against Russian attacks

According to the president, Russian invaders can attack the infrastructure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

That is why Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking to provide Ukraine with modern air defense equipment. He made this statement during an online speech at a meeting of the European Council.

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that dams and hydroelectric power plant equipment, as well as gas infrastructure, are subject to terrorist attacks.

Russia is not giving up on radiation blackmail and, in particular, continues to brutally play with the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We do not rule out that the infrastructure of our other nuclear power plants and distribution networks are also under threat from Russian terror. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Ukraine will not be able to survive without air defense systems

The head of state reminded of the importance of providing Ukraine with new air defence equipment.

According to him, only such systems as "Patriot", "Iris-T", "SAMP-T", NASAMS can stop the missile terror of the aggressor countries.

Systems that you [Western countries — ed.] have. They are needed in Ukraine right now — needed to stop Putin from relying on terrorist methods, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

According to him, the Russian invaders feel their power in almost everything related to the armed component.