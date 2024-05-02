Russia not to attend Peace Summit, Swiss Foreign Ministry says

Russia was not invited to the first Global Peace Summit, which will take place in June in Switzerland. However, Russian representatives will have to take part in subsequent meetings.

Will Russia be present at the next Peace Summit meetings?

The Swiss side expressed its belief that Russia should definitely be included in the peace process.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry noted that more than 160 delegations from around the world have been invited to the Global Peace Summit. The meeting will be based on discussions around the Ukrainian "peace formula" and other proposals. The goal of this year's event is to inspire the future peace process.

To achieve this, the summit intends to:

provide a platform for dialogue on how to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter;

promote a common understanding of a possible framework for achieving this goal;

jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process.

At the same time, the Swiss Foreign Ministry notes that Russia has not been invited at this stage.

Switzerland has always been open to inviting Russia to this summit. However, the Russian authorities have repeatedly and publicly stated that they are not interested in participating in this first summit. Switzerland is convinced that Russia should be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable, the statement said. Share

What is known about the Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland in Burgenstock, near the city of Lucerne, on 15-16 June. The meeting will discuss Ukraine's "peace formula", which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back in 2022.

According to The Guardian, the conference will aim to create a framework conducive to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as a "concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process".

The Swiss authorities have not yet released the full list of participants.