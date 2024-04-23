Ukraine, NATO agree on work plan before Washington summit

At a meeting in Poland, representatives of Ukraine and NATO agreed on a work plan for May 2024 to intensify proposals for the Washington Summit of the Alliance in July this year.

Which includes the agreed plan of Ukraine and NATO

The agreed plan includes:

development of the concept for final approval before the Summit;

final approval of the JATEC structure;

⁠project of financial costs after the acquisition of full operational capabilities of JATEC;

⁠submission of proposals for the involvement of human resources to ensure the functions of JATEC;

development of proposals for communication and information exchange.

The results of the meeting in Poland are another step towards establishing the Center as an institution aimed at strengthening Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance. Interoperability, institutional development, studying the war experience are our joint tasks, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Stanislav Heyder. Share

The decision to launch JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center) was made in February 2024 following the results of a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defence ministers.

The centre will be the first joint institution in the history of relations between Ukraine and the Alliance.

The Ministry of Defence reported that at the last meeting in Poland, the parties also discussed the Lessons Learned pilot project under the auspices of NATO, which should start in May.

They also noted that the goal of the Ukraine-NATO Joint Center is to build the capabilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, analyze the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war, develop education and training, and achieve interoperability between Ukraine and NATO.

What is known about the Washington Summit of the Alliance

In July of this year, NATO allies began preparations for the Alliance's jubilee Washington summit. One of the main issues will be continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11, 2024.

As reported, the head of the political planning department of the NATO Secretary General's Office, Benedetta Berti, predicts that NATO will confirm the signal about Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance at the Washington Summit.