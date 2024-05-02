First Peace Summit for Ukraine to be held in June, Zelenskyy reveals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first Peace Summit would be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland.

Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland

The Peace Summit will be held in Burgenstock, near the city of Lucerne in Switzerland. According to the President, heads of state and government from all continents are invited and expected to participate.

According to Zelenskyy, the summit will be a platform for discussing ways to achieve a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

All the states invited to the summit have demonstrated their commitment to these principles, the president said.

"I am confident that every peace-loving country is interested in taking part in the summit, because it is important not only for Ukraine. It is about the global role of each country, as well as genuine respect for international law and peaceful coexistence around the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President's Office adds that the organisation of the Summit is the result of coordinated efforts by the Ukrainian and Swiss sides.

The Summit is dedicated to developing a framework to stimulate the future peace process.

What is known about the Peace Summit

On 28 April, in his evening address, Zelenskyy said that the world majority should force Russia to peace and can do so.

The path to a just peace may begin in June.

Earlier, in January 2024, Ukraine and Switzerland began preparations for the Global Peace Summit, during which they plan to discuss a "peace formula".

According to The Guardian, the conference will aim to create a framework conducive to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as a "concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process".

The Swiss authorities have not yet released the full list of participants.