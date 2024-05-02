First Peace Summit for Ukraine to be held in June, Zelenskyy reveals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first Peace Summit would be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland.
Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland
The Peace Summit will be held in Burgenstock, near the city of Lucerne in Switzerland. According to the President, heads of state and government from all continents are invited and expected to participate.
According to Zelenskyy, the summit will be a platform for discussing ways to achieve a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.
All the states invited to the summit have demonstrated their commitment to these principles, the president said.
The President's Office adds that the organisation of the Summit is the result of coordinated efforts by the Ukrainian and Swiss sides.
What is known about the Peace Summit
On 28 April, in his evening address, Zelenskyy said that the world majority should force Russia to peace and can do so.
Earlier, in January 2024, Ukraine and Switzerland began preparations for the Global Peace Summit, during which they plan to discuss a "peace formula".
According to The Guardian, the conference will aim to create a framework conducive to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as a "concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process".
The Swiss authorities have not yet released the full list of participants.
In April, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence had accurate information that Russia not only wanted to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also had a specific plan to do so: how to reduce the participation of countries, how to act to ensure that there was no peace for even longer.
