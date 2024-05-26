Over 80 countries have already confirmed their participation in the peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy addressed the leaders on the eve of the Peace Summit

Together with Switzerland, we are preparing for such a summit. It starts on June 15. We have already confirmed the participation of more than 80 countries and continue to work with the leaders, inviting them to the summit. Thanks to everyone who really helps peace! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President also addressed world leaders who have been left out of global efforts to prepare for the Peace Summit — President Biden, the leader of the United States, and President Xi, the leader of China.

We do not want the UN Charter to burn, just like these books. I hope you don't want to either. Please show your leadership in bringing peace — truly peace, not pauses between strikes. The efforts of the world majority are the best guarantee of the fulfillment of obligations. Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation, Zelenskyy continued. Share

According to the President, for Russians, it is a pleasure to burn, and everyone knows who we are dealing with.

Russia is ruled by people who want to make it a norm to burn lives, destroy cities and villages, divide nations and erase national borders with war. There is no nation that can stop such a war by its own efforts alone. We need the participation of world leaders, Zelenskyy ensured. Share

He added that Ukraine has the world's greatest experience of Russia's deception in negotiations, deception which, in particular, was a cover for Russia to prepare for this war.

And that is why global efforts are needed — a peace summit with the participation of leaders who cannot be deceived by Russia, he stated. Share

What is known about the main topics of the Peace Summit in Switzerland

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that during the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland, the main issue to be discussed will be the POWs’s return in the "all for all" format, including civilians. They will also talk about nuclear and food safety.

We will be able to take the first steps regarding the aspect of "all for all" exchange, in returning our children home, deported Ukrainians. And the important point of nuclear safety and food safety, Zelenskyy said during a briefing in Kyiv. Share

He emphasised that the event would be attended by countries that wanted peace.