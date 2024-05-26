Over 80 countries have already confirmed their participation in the peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 across Ukraine.
Zelenskyy addressed the leaders on the eve of the Peace Summit
The President also addressed world leaders who have been left out of global efforts to prepare for the Peace Summit — President Biden, the leader of the United States, and President Xi, the leader of China.
According to the President, for Russians, it is a pleasure to burn, and everyone knows who we are dealing with.
He added that Ukraine has the world's greatest experience of Russia's deception in negotiations, deception which, in particular, was a cover for Russia to prepare for this war.
What is known about the main topics of the Peace Summit in Switzerland
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that during the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland, the main issue to be discussed will be the POWs’s return in the "all for all" format, including civilians. They will also talk about nuclear and food safety.
He emphasised that the event would be attended by countries that wanted peace.