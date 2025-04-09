Congresswoman Spartz cynically called Zelenskyy an "moron and crook"
Source:  online.ua

American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has lashed out at The Telegraph for allegedly distorting her statements in a new interview, and has also publicly attempted to humiliate Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's parliament.

Points of attention

  • Spartz controversially states that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin 'may be evil, but he's not an idiot', sparking further debate.
  • The ongoing controversy highlights the complex relations between American politicians, Ukrainian leadership, and the conflict with Russia.

Spartz made a new scandalous statement

The American politician began to complain that the headline of the interview on the Telegraph website "deliberately distorts" her position on Ukraine.

For some reason, she blamed "Zelensky's propaganda machine" for this and added that they were trying to smear her and US President Donald Trump.

This is stated in a statement on the official website of Victoria Spartac.

The congresswoman is outraged that journalists initially used quotation marks in the article to allegedly distort something she never said.

According to Spartz, the publication later removed the quotation marks but left the colon "to create the appearance of this false statement."

I spent an enormous amount of energy trying to help the Ukrainian military to win their brutal fight against Russia. Unfortunately, if you have morons and crooks like Zelensky and his puppet parliament running your country, it’s a lost cause, Victoria Spartz cynically stated.

The scandalous politician didn't stop there, adding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "may be evil, but he's not an moron."

The current reality on the ground is that Ukraine is not in the position to retake its territories, nor could they agree to give them up permanently. Therefore, only a temporary solution with the help of the United States can be achieved, which will give each side some time to regroup.

Victoria Spartz

Victoria Spartz

American Congresswoman

