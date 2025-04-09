American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has lashed out at The Telegraph for allegedly distorting her statements in a new interview, and has also publicly attempted to humiliate Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's parliament.
Points of attention
- Spartz controversially states that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin 'may be evil, but he's not an idiot', sparking further debate.
- The ongoing controversy highlights the complex relations between American politicians, Ukrainian leadership, and the conflict with Russia.
Spartz made a new scandalous statement
The American politician began to complain that the headline of the interview on the Telegraph website "deliberately distorts" her position on Ukraine.
For some reason, she blamed "Zelensky's propaganda machine" for this and added that they were trying to smear her and US President Donald Trump.
This is stated in a statement on the official website of Victoria Spartac.
The congresswoman is outraged that journalists initially used quotation marks in the article to allegedly distort something she never said.
According to Spartz, the publication later removed the quotation marks but left the colon "to create the appearance of this false statement."
The scandalous politician didn't stop there, adding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "may be evil, but he's not an moron."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-