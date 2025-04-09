American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has lashed out at The Telegraph for allegedly distorting her statements in a new interview, and has also publicly attempted to humiliate Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's parliament.

Spartz made a new scandalous statement

The American politician began to complain that the headline of the interview on the Telegraph website "deliberately distorts" her position on Ukraine.

For some reason, she blamed "Zelensky's propaganda machine" for this and added that they were trying to smear her and US President Donald Trump.

This is stated in a statement on the official website of Victoria Spartac.

The congresswoman is outraged that journalists initially used quotation marks in the article to allegedly distort something she never said.

According to Spartz, the publication later removed the quotation marks but left the colon "to create the appearance of this false statement."

I spent an enormous amount of energy trying to help the Ukrainian military to win their brutal fight against Russia. Unfortunately, if you have morons and crooks like Zelensky and his puppet parliament running your country, it’s a lost cause, Victoria Spartz cynically stated. Share

The scandalous politician didn't stop there, adding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "may be evil, but he's not an moron."