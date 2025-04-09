"They're kissing my ass." Trump humiliated leaders of other countries

US President Donald Trump cynically declared that his tariff policy was "war on the world", but then began to claim that it was "not a war at all" because many leaders of other countries want to negotiate more favorable terms with him.
Points of attention
- Trump's statements have stirred controversy and raised concerns about the diplomatic relations between the US and other countries.
- The lack of specific names mentioned by Trump adds to the intrigue and speculation surrounding the negotiations and trade policies.
Trump mocked US allies
The head of the White House made a new scandalous statement during the National Republican Congressional Committee in Washington.
According to the American leader, heads of state are calling him and "kissing my ass" to try to make a trade deal.
What is important to understand is that official Washington has imposed 104% tariffs on China, which will take effect on April 9.
