"They're kissing my ass." Trump humiliated leaders of other countries

US President Donald Trump cynically declared that his tariff policy was "war on the world", but then began to claim that it was "not a war at all" because many leaders of other countries want to negotiate more favorable terms with him.

Trump mocked US allies

The head of the White House made a new scandalous statement during the National Republican Congressional Committee in Washington.

I really think that a war with the world, which is not a war at all, because they (the leaders of the states — ed.) are all coming here. Japan is coming here as we speak. They are flying in on a plane, a lot of them. All tough negotiators. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, heads of state are calling him and "kissing my ass" to try to make a trade deal.

"They're dying to make a deal. Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything, sir," the White House chief of staff mocked other politicians. Share

What is important to understand is that official Washington has imposed 104% tariffs on China, which will take effect on April 9.