The IMF is sounding the alarm over Trump's new decision

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, draws attention to the fact that tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump could be a devastating blow to the global economy.
Points of attention
- The immediate impact of Trump's decisions on global markets highlights the urgency of avoiding steps that could further harm the global economy.
- IMF emphasizes the need for timely and coordinated actions by the international community to address the challenges posed by escalating trade tensions.
The IMF assessed the potential consequences of Trump's decisions
According to Kristalina Georgieva, she and her team are currently assessing the macroeconomic consequences of the announced tariff measures.
Georgieva calls on the international community not to ignore the fact that the US president's decision instantly caused global markets to collapse.
She also added that it is now extremely important to avoid steps that could further harm the global economy.
As mentioned earlier, the team of American leader Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars and parts imported into America.
Moreover, the White House announced a 20% tariff on goods from the European Union.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-