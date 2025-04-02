US senators have introduced a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on the aggressor country of Russia in the event that dictator Vladimir Putin thwarts US President Donald Trump's peaceful efforts to end the war against Ukraine.

Russia faces even greater sanctions

Journalists point out that half of the US Senate, led by Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, worked on the new sanctions plan.

According to the senators, these restrictions would be put into effect if peace talks fail or an agreement is reached but Russia violates it.

According to the latest data, this primarily concerns 500 percent duties on imported goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other Russian products.

The dominant view in the US Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this terrible war and Putin's aggression must stop now and be restrained in the future, the authors of the new plan emphasized.

They are tough for a reason, American politicians noted.

By the way, recently, American leader Donald Trump for the first time expressed irritation over dictator Putin's delay in ceasefire negotiations.