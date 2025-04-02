500% duties and more. The US has developed a new plan to take revenge on Russia
500% duties and more. The US has developed a new plan to take revenge on Russia

Russia faces even greater sanctions
Source:  online.ua

US senators have introduced a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on the aggressor country of Russia in the event that dictator Vladimir Putin thwarts US President Donald Trump's peaceful efforts to end the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The dominant view in the US Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and tough sanctions, such as tariffs on countries purchasing Russian products, are necessary to address the ongoing conflict.
  • American leader Donald Trump has shown irritation over Putin's delay in ceasefire negotiations, indicating growing tension between the US and Russia.

Russia faces even greater sanctions

Journalists point out that half of the US Senate, led by Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, worked on the new sanctions plan.

According to the senators, these restrictions would be put into effect if peace talks fail or an agreement is reached but Russia violates it.

According to the latest data, this primarily concerns 500 percent duties on imported goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other Russian products.

The dominant view in the US Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this terrible war and Putin's aggression must stop now and be restrained in the future, the authors of the new plan emphasized.

According to the senators, sanctions against the aggressor country Russia will include the introduction of tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products.

They are tough for a reason, American politicians noted.

By the way, recently, American leader Donald Trump for the first time expressed irritation over dictator Putin's delay in ceasefire negotiations.

