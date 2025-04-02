Putin sends his representative to the US — what is the purpose?

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the head of the Russian National Welfare Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, to visit Washington this week for talks with US President's special representative, Steve Witkoff.

Trump and Putin teams continue to negotiate

As CNN learned from its insiders, this meeting will be held for talks on strengthening relations between Moscow and Washington.

What is important to understand is that the visit will be the first visit by a Russian official to the United States for negotiations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to journalists, this event marks a significant thaw in relations between the two countries after President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Dmitriev is a close advisor to Putin and in February, along with other Russian officials, visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to begin discussions on a settlement to end the war in Ukraine. Share

It is also worth noting that the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev to allow the State Department to issue him a visa to enter the United States.