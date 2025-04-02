Putin sends his representative to the US — what is the purpose?

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the head of the Russian National Welfare Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, to visit Washington this week for talks with US President's special representative, Steve Witkoff.
Points of attention
- The talks between Dmitriev and US representatives are focused on strengthening relations between Moscow and Washington, potentially paving the way for future diplomatic engagements and cooperation.
- The temporary lifting of sanctions on Dmitriev highlights the willingness of both parties to engage in discussions and potentially find common ground on various international issues.
Trump and Putin teams continue to negotiate
As CNN learned from its insiders, this meeting will be held for talks on strengthening relations between Moscow and Washington.
What is important to understand is that the visit will be the first visit by a Russian official to the United States for negotiations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
According to journalists, this event marks a significant thaw in relations between the two countries after President Donald Trump returned to the White House.
It is also worth noting that the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev to allow the State Department to issue him a visa to enter the United States.
Putin's representative has been under sanctions from the US, Canada, the EU, the UK, Australia and New Zealand for the past 3 years.
