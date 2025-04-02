Disappointed with Moscow. What is known about the secret negotiations of the Trump team
Disappointed with Moscow. What is known about the secret negotiations of the Trump team

Trump discusses impossibility of truce in coming months
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As journalists have learned, in recent days members of the administration of US President Donald Trump have been actively complaining that Washington will not be able to achieve the signing of a peace agreement on Ukraine in the next few months. Against this background, the White House has begun to develop new plans to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Trump's trust in Russian ruler Putin for peace efforts wanes as White House acknowledges Putin as the obstacle to reaching a lasting peace agreement.
  • The shift in strategies and frustrations with the peace negotiations highlight the complex dynamics surrounding the efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

According to journalists, Trump and his team were initially determined to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine by April or May, and to negotiate a lasting peace in the months that followed.

After more than two months in the White House, they eventually concluded that none of these goals were realistic.

The Trump administration has finally realized the likelihood of a protracted war and the importance of additional support for Ukraine's military operations from its Western allies.

Senior U.S. officials have complained privately for weeks about Kyiv’s handling of the negotiations and what they see as resistance to a minerals deal with Washington and to advancing peace talks. But in recent days, officials have become increasingly frustrated with Moscow, the sources said.

The White House has finally acknowledged the fact that it is Russian dictator Putin, not Ukrainian leader Zelensky, who is actively preventing the United States from reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Trump has said for weeks that he trusts the Russian ruler and believes he is committed to peace, but in recent days the White House has been wary of Putin's intentions.

