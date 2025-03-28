On March 27, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris, during which the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine to deter Russian aggression was actively discussed. As of today, only France and Britain support the idea of deploying "pacification forces" in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Italy supports sending troops as part of a UN mission, while Poland has rejected this possibility altogether, adding to the lack of unity.
- Accelerating negotiations for a ceasefire and ensuring financing and supply of weapons are crucial steps towards resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Only two allies are ready to fully support Ukraine
French and British leaders Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer have said they are ready to deploy "peacekeeping forces" to Ukrainian soil after the war ends.
According to Macron himself, the contours of these forces are still being refined, and details about who is prepared to do what are still scarce.
As journalists managed to learn, "this has increased the sense of ambiguity surrounding diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the fighting."
What is important to understand is that Italy wants to send troops if they are part of a UN mission, while Poland has rejected this possibility altogether.
The main problem is that there is no "unanimity" among European leaders regarding the introduction of forces into Ukraine.
