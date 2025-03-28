On March 27, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris, during which the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine to deter Russian aggression was actively discussed. As of today, only France and Britain support the idea of deploying "pacification forces" in Ukraine.

Only two allies are ready to fully support Ukraine

French and British leaders Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer have said they are ready to deploy "peacekeeping forces" to Ukrainian soil after the war ends.

According to Macron himself, the contours of these forces are still being refined, and details about who is prepared to do what are still scarce.

As journalists managed to learn, "this has increased the sense of ambiguity surrounding diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the fighting."

We must accelerate negotiations to achieve a ceasefire, we must accelerate our ability to finance and supply weapons, and prepare plans for the Ukrainian army and peacekeeping forces. Emmanuel Macron President of France

What is important to understand is that Italy wants to send troops if they are part of a UN mission, while Poland has rejected this possibility altogether.