Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply again — infographic

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 1,860 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 17 tanks, 61 armored combat vehicles, and 122 artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 28, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/28/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 910,750 (+1,860) people,

tanks — 10,455 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,762 (+61) units,

artillery systems — 25,387 (+122) units,

MLRS — 1,344 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,119 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,070 (+144) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,280 (+210) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 209 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army carried out 98 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 157 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,430 attacks, including 222 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,911 kamikaze drones for attacks.