Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply again — infographic
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply again — infographic

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 28, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 1,860 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 17 tanks, 61 armored combat vehicles, and 122 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • Russian army's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/28/25 amounted to approximately 910,750 personnel, 10,455 tanks, 21,762 armored combat vehicles, and other units.
  • The detailed report highlights the fierce engagements, airstrikes, and attacks, shedding light on the ongoing conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 28, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/28/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 910,750 (+1,860) people,

  • tanks — 10,455 (+17) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,762 (+61) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,387 (+122) units,

  • MLRS — 1,344 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,119 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,070 (+144) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,280 (+210) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 209 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army carried out 98 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 157 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,430 attacks, including 222 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,911 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 27 areas of personnel concentration, eight artillery systems, four air defense systems, and two enemy UAV control points.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US senators make clear demands on Trump regarding Ukraine and Russia
Senators seek maximum pressure on Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Czech Republic announced a major, but unobvious, victory for Ukraine
Poyar believes that Ukraine has already achieved significant success on the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin cynically demands elections in Ukraine on his terms
Putin continues to make cynical demands against the backdrop of war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?