The fact that Ukraine still controls 80% of its territory, despite Russia waging war against it for over 11 years, is a great success for the Ukrainian people, said Tomas Pojar, National Security Advisor to the Czech Government.
Points of attention
- The analysis suggests that Putin's ambitions to restore the Soviet Union hinge on controlling Ukraine, making Ukraine's retention of territory crucial in thwarting these plans.
- Monitoring Donald Trump's actions and Ukraine's territorial control are key factors in assessing the ongoing conflict and its geopolitical implications.
Poyar believes that Ukraine has already achieved significant success on the front
According to the Czech official, even if the Ukrainians cannot return all the territories occupied by Russia, they will retain control over 80% — this will already be a great victory.
In his opinion, such a development of events, although it will not bring a total victory for Kyiv, will actually mean a strategic defeat for Russia.
Moreover, this will limit its ability to expand westward.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-