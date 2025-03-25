The fact that Ukraine still controls 80% of its territory, despite Russia waging war against it for over 11 years, is a great success for the Ukrainian people, said Tomas Pojar, National Security Advisor to the Czech Government.

Poyar believes that Ukraine has already achieved significant success on the front

According to the Czech official, even if the Ukrainians cannot return all the territories occupied by Russia, they will retain control over 80% — this will already be a great victory.

Let's wait and see if Donald Trump can stop the war and if Ukraine will eventually rule 80% of its territory — which, by the way, would be a huge success. Of course, this is not how Vladimir Putin imagined it three years ago, — noted the national security adviser to the Czech government. Share

In his opinion, such a development of events, although it will not bring a total victory for Kyiv, will actually mean a strategic defeat for Russia.

Moreover, this will limit its ability to expand westward.