The Czech Republic announced a major, but unobvious, victory for Ukraine
Source:  Denik N

The fact that Ukraine still controls 80% of its territory, despite Russia waging war against it for over 11 years, is a great success for the Ukrainian people, said Tomas Pojar, National Security Advisor to the Czech Government.

  • The analysis suggests that Putin's ambitions to restore the Soviet Union hinge on controlling Ukraine, making Ukraine's retention of territory crucial in thwarting these plans.
  • Monitoring Donald Trump's actions and Ukraine's territorial control are key factors in assessing the ongoing conflict and its geopolitical implications.

According to the Czech official, even if the Ukrainians cannot return all the territories occupied by Russia, they will retain control over 80% — this will already be a great victory.

Let's wait and see if Donald Trump can stop the war and if Ukraine will eventually rule 80% of its territory — which, by the way, would be a huge success. Of course, this is not how Vladimir Putin imagined it three years ago, — noted the national security adviser to the Czech government.

In his opinion, such a development of events, although it will not bring a total victory for Kyiv, will actually mean a strategic defeat for Russia.

Moreover, this will limit its ability to expand westward.

"I am deeply convinced that Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union. And for this he needs Ukraine. The Soviet Union without Ukraine is not the Soviet Union," Poyar emphasized.

