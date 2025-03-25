On March 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that Moscow does not plan to disclose the content of the Russian-American talks that took place the day before in Saudi Arabia.

Peskov does not want to disclose the content of the agreements with the US

According to the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, this time it was only about technical negotiations.

These are negotiations with a deep dive into details, so of course the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This should not be expected. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to him, detailed reports on the negotiations have already been made in the capitals and are being analyzed.

Peskov's statement contradicts CBS News data: the journalists learned from their insiders that the US and Russia would make a joint statement following the talks in Saudi Arabia at 10 a.m. on March 25, but this did not happen.

On March 24, Russian and American delegations held talks in the Saudi capital of Riyadh regarding the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propagandists, the meeting between Russia and the United States lasted 12 hours with breaks. Share

Recently, official Moscow confirmed that one of the main topics of the negotiations will be the issue of renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which the aggressor country abandoned 2 years ago.