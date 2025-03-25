12-hour talks between the US and Russia — what Peskov said
12-hour talks between the US and Russia — what Peskov said

Peskov does not want to disclose the content of the agreements with the US
Source:  online.ua

On March 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that Moscow does not plan to disclose the content of the Russian-American talks that took place the day before in Saudi Arabia.

Points of attention

  • The 12-hour long discussions between Russian and American delegations were described as detailed and immersed in technical details.
  • The issue of ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine was also discussed during the talks in Riyadh, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts.

According to the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, this time it was only about technical negotiations.

These are negotiations with a deep dive into details, so of course the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This should not be expected.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

According to him, detailed reports on the negotiations have already been made in the capitals and are being analyzed.

Peskov's statement contradicts CBS News data: the journalists learned from their insiders that the US and Russia would make a joint statement following the talks in Saudi Arabia at 10 a.m. on March 25, but this did not happen.

On March 24, Russian and American delegations held talks in the Saudi capital of Riyadh regarding the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian propagandists, the meeting between Russia and the United States lasted 12 hours with breaks.

Recently, official Moscow confirmed that one of the main topics of the negotiations will be the issue of renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which the aggressor country abandoned 2 years ago.

Додати до обраного
