Is there a chance for a quick truce between Ukraine and Russia — the forecast of the Czech President
Pavel is skeptical
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Czech leader Petr Pavel said he believes it is unlikely that a ceasefire will be reached quickly in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and suggested that many more rounds of negotiations will be needed.

Points of attention

  • Pavel underscores the importance of continued negotiations and the non-cooperative stance of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • He expresses skepticism towards Putin's strategy and believes that increased aggression will only strengthen the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

The President of the Czech Republic calls on us not to ignore the fact that the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine has been going on for many years.

That is why, in his opinion, it will be extremely difficult to complete it in a matter of weeks.

Pavel draws attention to the fact that the main obstacle to Donald Trump's ambitious plan at the moment is the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — he is the one who is in no hurry to cease fire and end the war.

I believe that it will take more rounds of negotiations to reach an agreement on a ceasefire, and even more to reach an agreement on any peace agreement.

The Czech leader also warned that Putin is deliberately intensifying terror against Ukraine so that the population will begin to demand that the authorities end the war under any conditions.

According to Pavel, the dictator's new insidious plan is doomed to failure.

I believe that this will not happen, because such attacks only harden the Ukrainian people, and not make them more pliant and prone to any dubious deals.

