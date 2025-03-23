Russia was once again disgraced at the front because of its modernized T-90 tanks
Russia was once again disgraced at the front because of its modernized T-90 tanks

What's wrong with the Russian T-90?
Source:  online.ua

The T-90 tank, which the aggressor country Russia has repeatedly publicly praised, has turned out to be just a “soap bubble” that has a hard time surviving in the realities of modern warfare. This is the conclusion reached by military expert and former Pentagon consultant Chris Osborne.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively countered the T-90M using anti-tank weapons and tactical maneuvers, resulting in the tanks' large-scale destruction.
  • The disappointing performance of the T-90M tank underscores the gap between Russia's military ambitions and the harsh realities of modern combat scenarios.

What's wrong with the Russian T-90?

According to Chris Osborne, there are certain characteristics that are claimed to be components of the Russian T-90M tank: reactive armor, composite materials, advanced thermal imaging sights, smoke grenades, and the ability to jam anti-tank missiles.

However, it is important to understand that some benefits actually exist only on paper, writes 19FortyFive.

Despite its claimed advantages, the T-90M suffered significant losses in Ukraine. The large-scale destruction of tanks and armored vehicles attracted international attention, as Ukrainian forces effectively use anti-tank weapons and tactical maneuvers.

It is worth noting that even numerous modernizations, which lasted for many years, did not save the T-90M from large-scale losses.

The military expert draws attention to the fact that some T-90M upgrades have analogies with the modernization of the American Abrams tank.

For example, the 125 mm T-90M smoothbore gun can use high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) and high-explosive fragmentation (HE-FRAG) shells to engage enemy manpower.

However, all of Russia's efforts proved futile, as the tank in question did not live up to expectations.

