Total ceasefire. Trump has a deadline

As Bloomberg News has learned, US President Donald Trump's team is determined to do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine within a few weeks — by April 20.

The US wants to achieve a complete ceasefire as soon as possible

According to insiders, official Washington is determined to conclude an agreement on a total ceasefire by April 20, which falls on Easter this year.

Despite this, Donald Trump's team realizes that this plan is too ambitious to be implemented so quickly, as the positions of Ukraine and Russia diverge on most points.

For now, the White House is in no hurry to acknowledge the fact that it has made limited progress on settlement issues.

As is known, on March 23, American officials will meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia to hold the first such parallel negotiations.

"I believe we will achieve a complete ceasefire pretty soon," US leader Donald Trump recently said. Share

He also predicted that he would be able to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and end Russia's war against Ukraine.