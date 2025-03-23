According to British leader Keir Starmer, after a high-profile conflict in the White House, he and his team were pressured by the administration of US President Donald Trump, effectively demanding critical statements about Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The incident highlights the diplomatic challenges faced by leaders in handling international conflicts and pressures from powerful nations like the US.
- This revelation sheds light on the dynamics and complexities of international relations, showcasing the delicate balance required to navigate through political tensions and conflicts.
The US put pressure on Britain
Journalists asked the British Prime Minister to comment on the actions of the American leader — from the introduction of a 25% tariff on British steel to criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
To this, Starmer responded that Donald Trump had thus provoked "a certain degree of disorientation."
He also emphasized that in the current situation, it is very important not to succumb to the provocations of the US president.
According to the British leader, his main plan was to pick up the phone and talk to both sides, and also try to reconcile them.
Keir Starmer also officially confirmed that he had sent his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, to Ukraine to advise Zelensky on how he could mend relations with Trump.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-