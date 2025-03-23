"We were pressured." Who tried to turn Starmer against Zelenskyy?
"We were pressured." Who tried to turn Starmer against Zelenskyy?

The US put pressure on Britain
Source:  The New York Times

According to British leader Keir Starmer, after a high-profile conflict in the White House, he and his team were pressured by the administration of US President Donald Trump, effectively demanding critical statements about Volodymyr Zelensky.

Journalists asked the British Prime Minister to comment on the actions of the American leader — from the introduction of a 25% tariff on British steel to criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

To this, Starmer responded that Donald Trump had thus provoked "a certain degree of disorientation."

He also emphasized that in the current situation, it is very important not to succumb to the provocations of the US president.

On the day that the Oval Office meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskyy didn't go very well, we were pressured to be very critical, using, you know, colorful adjectives to describe what others were feeling.

According to the British leader, his main plan was to pick up the phone and talk to both sides, and also try to reconcile them.

Keir Starmer also officially confirmed that he had sent his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, to Ukraine to advise Zelensky on how he could mend relations with Trump.

