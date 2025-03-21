Trump changes US sanctions policy towards Russia

According to European officials, US President Donald Trump's team has already reduced its participation in efforts aimed at eliminating loopholes for circumventing anti-Russian sanctions.

US sanctions pressure on Russia has begun to decrease

Journalist insiders in the EU emphasize that American officials were virtually absent from several working groups actively engaged in strengthening the effectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition, it is indicated that the Trump team in most cases ignores the activities of one of the groups that prevents Russia from obtaining parts and equipment used to produce weapons.

Another group monitors and ensures compliance with the G7 price cap on Russian oil, but the US is no longer an active participant in it either.

It is unclear whether the US has made an active decision to scale back its involvement or whether it is simply lacking key personnel. Some meetings have involved junior officials with little decision-making authority. Share

What is important to understand is that it is the sanctions that were imposed against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine that are becoming the main point of tension between Donald Trump's team and European leaders.