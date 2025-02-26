According to US leader Donald Trump, he and his team are not currently considering lifting sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. However, he has made it clear that this could still happen in the future.
- The sequence planned by US officials involved building closer ties with Ukraine, garnering public support, and sending a clear message to Russia about the consequences of not negotiating.
- The topic of lifting sanctions against Russia remains a critical aspect of discussions surrounding the efforts to end the ongoing conflict.
Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was considering lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the negotiation process to end the war.
What is important to understand is that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant previously hinted that easing sanctions against Russia could be a subject of negotiations to end the war.
Against this background, he stated that official Washington is determined to either strengthen or weaken sanctions, depending on Moscow's readiness for negotiations.
