The US has assessed the likelihood of lifting sanctions against Russia

According to US leader Donald Trump, he and his team are not currently considering lifting sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. However, he has made it clear that this could still happen in the future.

Trump is not lifting sanctions on Russia yet

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was considering lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the negotiation process to end the war.

No, no one has lifted the sanctions yet. I think we will consider it someday, but not yet. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant previously hinted that easing sanctions against Russia could be a subject of negotiations to end the war.

Against this background, he stated that official Washington is determined to either strengthen or weaken sanctions, depending on Moscow's readiness for negotiations.

The sequence of what was supposed to happen was this: bring the Ukrainians closer to the United States through economic ties, convince the American people, the American public, get them on your side. And then tell the Russians, "Come to the negotiating table with a very clear message that if we need to, we will tighten sanctions," Bessent said. Share