The US has assessed the likelihood of lifting sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

The US has assessed the likelihood of lifting sanctions against Russia

The US has assessed the likelihood of lifting sanctions against Russia
Читати українською
Source:  AP

According to US leader Donald Trump, he and his team are not currently considering lifting sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. However, he has made it clear that this could still happen in the future.

Points of attention

  • The sequence planned by US officials involved building closer ties with Ukraine, garnering public support, and sending a clear message to Russia about the consequences of not negotiating.
  • The topic of lifting sanctions against Russia remains a critical aspect of discussions surrounding the efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

Trump is not lifting sanctions on Russia yet

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was considering lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the negotiation process to end the war.

No, no one has lifted the sanctions yet. I think we will consider it someday, but not yet.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant previously hinted that easing sanctions against Russia could be a subject of negotiations to end the war.

Against this background, he stated that official Washington is determined to either strengthen or weaken sanctions, depending on Moscow's readiness for negotiations.

The sequence of what was supposed to happen was this: bring the Ukrainians closer to the United States through economic ties, convince the American people, the American public, get them on your side. And then tell the Russians, "Come to the negotiating table with a very clear message that if we need to, we will tighten sanctions," Bessent said.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has a secret weapon for Ukraine's victory
Europe can save Ukraine from defeat
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of the war. Latvia warned about Putin's plan
Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump admits Putin lied to him about Ukraine
Trump spoke about deception by Putin


undefined

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?