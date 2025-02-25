The EU has a secret weapon for Ukraine's victory

Politico believes that Ukraine should not be afraid of losing support from the United States, because European countries have a “secret weapon” that will allow it to survive during a war with Russia. According to the journalists, we are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets.

Europe can save Ukraine from defeat

What is important to understand is that a significant portion of these assets are held in the Brussels financial institution Euroclear and earn interest.

Journalists point out that the United States has only $5 billion out of $300 billion at its disposal.

Using these assets is a radical option that would almost certainly guarantee Europe a seat at the negotiating table. But European leaders remain divided on whether to unfreeze the funds to prove to Trump that Brussels still has the power to influence the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that Europe has the opportunity to replace American aid with frozen Russian assets if Donald Trump still stops it.

Many EU members believe that we need to act now and not be afraid of what Russia's reaction will be.