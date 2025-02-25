"Shame and betrayal." Serbia panics over mistaken decision against Russia
"Shame and betrayal." Serbia panics over mistaken decision against Russia

Serbia fears Russian revenge
Source:  online.ua

The Serbian government has thrown a public tantrum over its own vote at the UN for an anti-Russian resolution. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said he considers it a shame and betrayal.

Points of attention

  • President Aleksandar Vučić clarified that the vote does not reflect Serbia's position or policy, emphasizing the need for accountability.
  • The scandal has stirred controversy as Serbian politicians insist on repercussions for what they see as a shameful act that goes against Serbia's historical alliance with Russia.

Serbia fears Russian revenge

Amid this scandal, Vulin is demanding that the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs take responsibility.

According to him, the "shame at the UN" should not have happened, and Serbia's representatives at the UN "disgraced and embarrassed us" with their vote.

I do not believe in a mistake, because there is no Serb who would not think, voting against Russia, our only historically unchanging ally. I do not believe in mistakes, but I believe in betrayal. President Aleksandar Vučić acted honestly and confirmed that this is not the position of Serbia and that this is not our policy.

Aleksandar Vulin

Aleksandar Vulin

Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia

In his opinion, "this is a vote against Serbia, against Serbs, and against Aleksandar Vucic and his policies."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs must take responsibility for the shame inflicted on us and bear all the political consequences… This vote is a shame for which one must answer, demands the Serbian politician.

