"Shame and betrayal." Serbia panics over mistaken decision against Russia

The Serbian government has thrown a public tantrum over its own vote at the UN for an anti-Russian resolution. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said he considers it a shame and betrayal.

Serbia fears Russian revenge

Amid this scandal, Vulin is demanding that the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs take responsibility.

According to him, the "shame at the UN" should not have happened, and Serbia's representatives at the UN "disgraced and embarrassed us" with their vote.

I do not believe in a mistake, because there is no Serb who would not think, voting against Russia, our only historically unchanging ally. I do not believe in mistakes, but I believe in betrayal. President Aleksandar Vučić acted honestly and confirmed that this is not the position of Serbia and that this is not our policy. Aleksandar Vulin Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia

In his opinion, "this is a vote against Serbia, against Serbs, and against Aleksandar Vucic and his policies."