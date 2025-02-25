"Shame and betrayal." Serbia panics over mistaken decision against Russia

The Serbian government has thrown a public tantrum over its own vote at the UN for an anti-Russian resolution. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said he considers it a shame and betrayal.
- President Aleksandar Vučić clarified that the vote does not reflect Serbia's position or policy, emphasizing the need for accountability.
- The scandal has stirred controversy as Serbian politicians insist on repercussions for what they see as a shameful act that goes against Serbia's historical alliance with Russia.
Amid this scandal, Vulin is demanding that the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs take responsibility.
According to him, the "shame at the UN" should not have happened, and Serbia's representatives at the UN "disgraced and embarrassed us" with their vote.
In his opinion, "this is a vote against Serbia, against Serbs, and against Aleksandar Vucic and his policies."
