Ukraine refused to soften UN resolution condemning Russian aggression at US request

The Ukrainian leadership was shocked by the US demands and refused to change the text of the UN resolution condemning the aggressor country on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Points of attention
- Ukraine refused to soften the UN resolution condemning Russia's aggression on the third anniversary of the invasion, at the request of the US.
- The US tried to replace the Ukrainian resolution with its own with a more neutral content.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to withdraw the initial document to please the Americans.
Ukraine refused to soften UN resolution at US request
The US has asked Ukraine to withdraw a resolution submitted to the UN on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, which condemns Russia as an aggressor.
Instead, the Trump administration wants to replace it with a toned-down statement with a more neutral tone, The Washington Post reported, citing European diplomats familiar with the situation.
According to the official, whom the journalists spoke with, initially Washington "demanded to make some changes" to the Ukrainian resolution "to make it weaker." In particular, "pro-Russian" wording was supposed to appear there.
It is noted that the new proposal was announced to Ukrainians on February 21, and it stunned Kyiv. Therefore, Ukraine refused to withdraw its resolution.
The alternative American resolution was seen in Kyiv as an attempt to limit any expression of Russia's responsibility for the invasion, especially against the backdrop of "US President Donald Trump falsely accusing Ukraine of starting the war."
The new proposal "shocked" Ukrainians, an unnamed official said, so Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered Ukraine's Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the original document to please the Americans.
"Their proposal is very short and in completely new language. Many representatives of other countries say that it is more like a call for Putin to appease than a call for peace. We have many signs of possible bad things, but what is shocking is that they are putting pressure on [Ukraine], not on the Russians," the source said.
Meanwhile, the US State Department released a statement by Secretary of State Mark Rubio, in which he emphasized that the new US government seeks lasting peace in Ukraine, not just a temporary pause.
There is no mention of unprovoked Russian aggression and the need to hold the aggressor accountable in the statement.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-