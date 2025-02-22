Ukraine refused to soften UN resolution condemning Russian aggression at US request

The Ukrainian leadership was shocked by the US demands and refused to change the text of the UN resolution condemning the aggressor country on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine refused to soften UN resolution at US request

The US has asked Ukraine to withdraw a resolution submitted to the UN on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, which condemns Russia as an aggressor.

Instead, the Trump administration wants to replace it with a toned-down statement with a more neutral tone, The Washington Post reported, citing European diplomats familiar with the situation.

According to the official, whom the journalists spoke with, initially Washington "demanded to make some changes" to the Ukrainian resolution "to make it weaker." In particular, "pro-Russian" wording was supposed to appear there.

Later, the US decided to submit its own document, and demanded that Kyiv withdraw its version, which had already been agreed upon with other partner countries that planned to sign it. Share

It is noted that the new proposal was announced to Ukrainians on February 21, and it stunned Kyiv. Therefore, Ukraine refused to withdraw its resolution.

The alternative American resolution was seen in Kyiv as an attempt to limit any expression of Russia's responsibility for the invasion, especially against the backdrop of "US President Donald Trump falsely accusing Ukraine of starting the war."

The new proposal "shocked" Ukrainians, an unnamed official said, so Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered Ukraine's Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the original document to please the Americans.

"Their proposal is very short and in completely new language. Many representatives of other countries say that it is more like a call for Putin to appease than a call for peace. We have many signs of possible bad things, but what is shocking is that they are putting pressure on [Ukraine], not on the Russians," the source said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department released a statement by Secretary of State Mark Rubio, in which he emphasized that the new US government seeks lasting peace in Ukraine, not just a temporary pause.

This Monday, February 24, marks the third anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war. This war has dragged on for too long and has cost Ukraine and Russia too dearly. The United States has proposed a simple, historic resolution at the United Nations, which we urge all member states to support to pave the way for peace. The United Nations must return to its fundamental purpose, enshrined in the UN Charter, of maintaining international peace and security, including through the peaceful resolution of disputes. Mark Rubio US Secretary of State

There is no mention of unprovoked Russian aggression and the need to hold the aggressor accountable in the statement.