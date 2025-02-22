US promotes UN resolution on Ukraine, taking into account Russia's wishes
Category
Politics
Publication date

US promotes UN resolution on Ukraine, taking into account Russia's wishes

The US began to promote Putin's interests
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump's team is proposing a draft United Nations (UN) resolution on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that it takes into account amendments from the aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • Notably, the US version diverges from the resolutions put forward by Ukraine and European leaders, as it does not address Ukraine's territorial integrity or identify Russia as the aggressor.
  • Russian amendments calling for the resolution to focus on ending the conflict and achieving lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia have been incorporated into the US draft.

The US began to promote Putin's interests

What is important to understand is that the American draft UN resolution is significantly different from the text prepared by Ukraine and European leaders.

A short, three-paragraph draft of the US resolution, seen by Reuters, mourns the loss of life during the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" and reaffirms that "the primary purpose of the UN is to maintain international peace and security and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the journalists note.

They also point out that a characteristic feature of the American version of the 65-word draft is the inclusion of Russian amendments.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team wanted the document to contain the following text: "calls for a swift end to the conflict, including by eliminating its root causes, and calls for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

It is worth noting that the document presented by the American side does not mention the territorial integrity of Ukraine, nor does it mention that Russia is the aggressor in this war.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is threatening to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink —what is the reason?
The States continue to blackmail Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin
Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU plans to provide Ukraine with 20 billion euros in military aid
The EU wants to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?