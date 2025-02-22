US President Donald Trump's team is proposing a draft United Nations (UN) resolution on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. What is important to understand is that it takes into account amendments from the aggressor country, Russia.

The US began to promote Putin's interests

What is important to understand is that the American draft UN resolution is significantly different from the text prepared by Ukraine and European leaders.

A short, three-paragraph draft of the US resolution, seen by Reuters, mourns the loss of life during the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" and reaffirms that "the primary purpose of the UN is to maintain international peace and security and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the journalists note. Share

They also point out that a characteristic feature of the American version of the 65-word draft is the inclusion of Russian amendments.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team wanted the document to contain the following text: "calls for a swift end to the conflict, including by eliminating its root causes, and calls for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

It is worth noting that the document presented by the American side does not mention the territorial integrity of Ukraine, nor does it mention that Russia is the aggressor in this war.